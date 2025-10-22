There were two award recipients from Lynn at YMCA Norfolk’s Annual Celebration at The Space in Norwich.

The event honoured “incredible individuals who embody YMCA Norfolk’s values of hope, empowerment, and community”.

Winner of the Community Hero award was Reverend Jonathan Price, who leads a church and community centre in North Lynn, supporting over 50 young people weekly through initiatives like the Pizza Project. His chaplaincy work with YMCA residents is deeply valued.

Winners at the YMCA event. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Young Volunteer of the Year was Jess Payne, who has given more than 155 hours volunteering on the SOS Bus in Lynn, offering late-night support to vulnerable individuals with compassion and energy.

YMCA Norfolk CEO John Lee said: “The awards celebrated young people as the heroes of their journey.”

For more information about YMCA Norfolk and how to get involved, visit www.ymcanorfolk.org