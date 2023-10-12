Two councillors made use of their community grant schemes to put on three days of fun for youngsters during the summer.

Young people in South Lynn enjoyed themselves at the Community Centre on St Michael's Road, with around 80 taking part in activities organised by Alive West Norfolk.

The events were sponsored by local councillors Alex Kemp and Charles Joyce, with the funding being delivered as part of West Norfolk Council’s Councillor Community Grant Scheme.

Cllr Alex Kemp was pleased to use her funds to help the community centre fun days

The total cost for the three events was £840.

Cllr Kemp said: “I was particularly eager for local young people to have some fun without parents needing to dip into their pockets amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“Too often families on low incomes are not able to afford to pay for their children to join their friends enjoying themselves. This is why I helped to make these events free to all, so that no one feels left out.”

Cllr Charles Joyce contributed to the fun days for South Lynn youngsters

She added: “I would like to thank all the parents who allowed their children to attend, everyone from Alive West Norfolk who helped organise and put on these activities, and especially the young people who had so much fun making these days such a great success.”

Both Cllr Kemp and Cllr Joyce are already working on plans for future events, and are looking to help sponsor a free Halloween party for young carers across West Norfolk – including those from South and West Lynn.

The Community Grant Scheme is a scheme which helps councillors to give practical financial help to organisations operating in their wards.

Each councillor is awarded £1,000 to fund projects in their wards, either as a lump sum for one or smaller sums to help several projects.