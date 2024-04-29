Earlier and later buses to and from Lynn are due to start next week thanks to money that Norfolk County Council secured from the Department for Transport.

Service 5, which is operated by Go to town and West Norfolk Community Transport (WNCT) and runs between Lynn’s bus station and the Gaywood Park estate, will now run from 7:37am (previously 9:31am) with the last bus now departing Lynn at 6:15pm (previously 4:55pm) from Monday to Friday.

Go to town will also be running additional services on a Saturday, with the first service starting at 8:37am and the last bus from Lynn Bus Station being 5:15pm (previously 9:31am – 4:15pm).

Cllr Graham Plant, the county council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Regular and affordable bus services into our urban areas is key to getting more people to choose the bus for everyday trips and commuting.

“By running buses earlier and later we’re making it easier for the growing population around Lynn to choose the bus for their daily commute.”

A single trip on the service will cost just £1.50 under the town’s flat fares scheme which was introduced by the county council last year – also funded by the money secured from the Department for Transport.

Ness Reeve, transport and general manager of WNCT, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer this additional service, which has been introduced due to local popular demand.

“The earlier and later buses will allow residents better access to the town centre for work and connections to onward travel.”

This is one of a number of service enhancements which are being funded by the £49.55million funding which the county council was successful in securing from the Department for Transport to use on improving bus services across the county over the next three years.

Approximately £12million of the funding has been allocated to provide new or expanded bus routes and increase service frequencies on key routes, including more evening and weekend services.

Cllr Robert Colwell, local member for Gaywood South, said: “This is excellent news for Gaywood and the local community, as residents had indicated previously they couldn’t use the bus for work as it started too late and finished too early for their commute.

“These changes will make such a difference.”