Residents in West Norfolk are being alerted to an early bin collection due to the hot weather warnings.

A spokesperson from West Norfolk Council said today: "Due to the red weather warning next week we are starting our waste and recycling collections earlier in the morning on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July.

"This is currently only planned for Monday and Tuesday next week.

Wheelie bins (stock) (57677158)

"Collections will start at 6.15am, please make sure that you’ve put your bin out before that time."