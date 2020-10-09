Home   News   Article

Early hours arrest in King's Lynn after man 'hit lamppost and drove at officers'

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 14:58, 09 October 2020
 | Updated: 15:05, 09 October 2020

A 36-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Lynn on suspicion of multiple offences including failing to stop and possessing a knife.

Officers arrested the man on Dawber Close around 1.25am after they were originally called to reports of a domestic incident.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "When officers arrived a man was in a vehicle and drove off, failing to stop, before hitting a lamppost and driving at officers.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man on Dawber Close in the early hours of Friday, October 9. Picture: King's Lynn Police
"No contact was made and the man then stopped and was arrested. During a search officers found the suspect in possession of a quantity of cannabis and two knives."

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a knife.

He was taken to the King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.

