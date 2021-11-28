Firefighters were called to tackle an incident on a Lynn estate during the early hours of this morning.

Crews were sent to the Higham Green area of the Fairstead estate after a rubbish blaze was reported at 2.35am today.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said units were at the scene until around 3.10am.

Fire news (49918634)

Meanwhile, Fakenham crews helped to make a gazebo safe in nearby Thursford yesterday afternoon.

Units were initially alerted to reports of a building fire on Fakenham Road at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

However, the service said that crews had found an unsafe gazebo when they arrived.