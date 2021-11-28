Early hours fire alert on King's Lynn estate
Published: 09:51, 28 November 2021
| Updated: 09:52, 28 November 2021
Firefighters were called to tackle an incident on a Lynn estate during the early hours of this morning.
Crews were sent to the Higham Green area of the Fairstead estate after a rubbish blaze was reported at 2.35am today.
The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said units were at the scene until around 3.10am.
Meanwhile, Fakenham crews helped to make a gazebo safe in nearby Thursford yesterday afternoon.
Units were initially alerted to reports of a building fire on Fakenham Road at around 1.15pm on Saturday.
However, the service said that crews had found an unsafe gazebo when they arrived.