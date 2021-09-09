Residents in part of Lynn had an unwelcome early alarm call this morning after firefighters were called to a vehicle blaze there.

Units attended the incident in Nicholas Court, off South Everard Street, shortly before 5.10am today.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue service said the incident was resolved just before 5.30am.

Fire news (49918634)

Earlier, town based crews had been called to tackle a fire on open ground off River Lane in Gaywood.

The incident was reported shortly before 11pm last night.