Home   News   Article

East of England Ambulance Service chief executive thanks staff for work during pandemic

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 08 July 2020

The chief executive of East of England Ambulance Service has thanked staff for embracing news ways of working which have helped deliver faster response times during the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest figures show that, despite the challenges of Covid-19, the Trust is consistently meeting all national standards, thanks in part to more staff to manage calls and more vehicles on the road.

Compared to the same time last year, ambulance response times to reach the most seriously ill (category one) patients have been reduced from nearly 8.5 minutes to under seven.

Read more
HealthKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE