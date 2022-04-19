A resident of East View park homes in West Winch near Lynn has said that recent complaints about the site being "unsafe" are "one sided".

The site has 19 units, which are furnished as residential homes and is occupied by residents who are aged over-55. Many suffer with health problems.

Bryan Lovewell, who has spoken out about the issues, has been in contact with the chief Fire safety officer for the county following "issues with site owner Charles Smith".

Bryan Lovewell, outside his home at East View Park homes in West Winch (56060580)

Mr Lovewell, who is a resident at the park claims that the site is unsafe.

He said: "There's no fire safety and no fire point. And a fire truck couldn't down here - each property has a gas cannister that could blow up the village if ignited.

"We've tried to air these issues with the council and the fire safety officer but haven't had much response.

"We love living here it's a great place to be, but we've paid thousands to live here and expected more fire safety precautions. It's being treated like a caravan park, but it's residential.

"We've spoken to the owner but haven't been able to get hold of him, and there's also no warden on site. If there was a fire we have people here who are disabled and would be trapped and unable to get out, the way the site is designed a fire truck wouldn't be able to get in and out properly."

Patricia Field, 73, is a widow who moved to Norfolk after her husband died and has been living at the East View park since February this year.

She said: "I feel that the complaints about the park are very one sided, I may not have lived here very long but I've never had any issues and I love the community aspect as I live alone.

"I think a fire truck would have no issue getting down here and I've certainly never had a problem getting in touch with the owner. I know the place was inspected by the council."

Mr Smith said: "Safety at the park all 19 caravans at east view are serviced by 2 47kg gas bottles that are delivered and fitted by trained professionals. It's sad to say that we have had to have ambulances to the park and there has never been any issues.

"As I own and run the park but do also own and run several other caravan parks we are in the process of appointing a caretaker that lives on site we run a residential caravan park here at east view it is not assisted living.

"We will continue to run East View as a residential caravan park we have and pay for a yearly inspection to be carried out by the council and they have not flagged up any concerns in the past with the park but have praised the park and said what a lovely development it is.