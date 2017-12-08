East Walton village bonfire committee raises £1,000 for Big C

The East Walton village bonfire committee is donating £1,000 to a cancer charity.

The committee organised a bonfire and fireworks event to raise money for Big C.

Big C, which was set up by two Norfolk men who found travelling to Cambridge or London for cancer treatment harder than the treatment itself, invests in surgical and diagnostic equipment at Norfolk’s hospitals.

Chairman of East Walton village bonfire committee, Tom Lewis said: “Another great bonfire and fireworks at East Walton this year.

“Well done to everybody involved especially the people who came from outside the village.

“We could not do it without you.

“The fireworks were great, the BBQ was delicious and the beer and cakes were well and truly polished off.

“We raised £1,000 for Big C, a cancer charity.

“We hope to see you all next year for our 25th bonfire on November 3, 2018, big things and already being planned.”

On their website, Big C said: “We are dedicated to the fight against cancer and its effect on the individual and the family.

“To this end we aim to promote partnerships between the statutory, private and voluntary sectors, which together will develop first class cancer research and services.

“We will become the go to organisation for the people of Norfolk and Waveney when cancer support and information services are required.”

Pictured above, Lee Jarvis collecting a cheque for £1,000 from East Walton village bonfire committee members Bill Lewis, Stephen Durrant and Tom Lewis.

MLNF17PM12002