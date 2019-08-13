Running more than 60 miles along the South Coast of England awaits a Gayton teacher raising funds for seriously ill children.

Luke Greer, 40, will be embarking on the challenge with his work colleague Ally Hadden as they set off from Eastbourne to Arundel in Sussex later this month.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity has been chosen by Mr Greer, who will be covering 100km (62 miles) through the fundraising challenge.

“Training is quite difficult at the moment. I have been running 50 to 60 miles a week, and making sure I cover a marathon distance,” Mr Greer said.

“After becoming 40 this year, I decided I wanted to set myself another challenge.

“I have already received lots of support through social media and the response has been fantastic so far.”

Having completed 26 miles for his last ultra-marathon five-years-ago, Mr Greer, who is a teacher at Reepham High School and College, decided to challenge himself again.

He will be setting off with Mr Hadden on Saturday, August 31 at 6.45am.

And he has targeted a completion time of 14 to 16 hours for the run.

Last Thursday Mr Greer completed half of the challenge, totalling 31 miles, in five hours and seven minutes.

Speaking on why he chose Great Ormond Street, Mr Greer said: “I have close friends and colleagues whose children have undergone lifesaving treatment there and I have done a lot of work for them in the past.”

So far, over £3,300 has been raised for the cause by more than 180 supporters.

Luke’s father, Andy, said: “He [Luke] is a teacher, and is extremely well known, and very popular, in and around the Kings Lynn area. He runs every day to keep fit.”

Starting at Eastbourne, Mr Greer will head up Beachy Head, a chalk headland in East Sussex, before running over the Seven Sisters cliffs.

The famous South Downs Way National Trail will then offer stunning views over the sea to Brighton.

A few ups and downs will have to be conquered on Devil’s Dyke before Arundel will finally come into view at the end of the route.

Mr Greer’s fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/luke-greer1. There are 63 different clinical specialties at GOSH.