Easter egg trail at Sandringham Estate for East Anglian Air Ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) and Priory Rotary Club of Lynn are hosting an Easter egg trail at Sandringham Visitor Centre tomorrow, from 10am to 4pm.

The one-mile trail includes 17 clues hidden around parkland surrounding the royal residence.

Member of Priory Rotary Club of Lynn, Derek Stringer said: “The East Anglian Air Ambulance supported by the Priory Rotary Club of King’s Lynn will be holding its annual East egg trail starting at the Sandringham Visitor Centre at 10pm on Saturday, March 31 and finishing at 4pm.

“A secret one-mile trail has been set up with 17 clues in the beautiful parkland surrounding the Sandringham Estate.

“The trail has been designed on reasonably flat grounds with a relatively firm surface making accessible for all adults and children including those in pushchairs.

“A list of the clues can be purchased on the day from the Rotary Club gazebo which will be sighted close to the Visitor Centre Cafe at a price of just £3 per child.

“Each child will also receive a free small Easter egg on completion of the trail.

“In addition to the trail, East Anglian Air Ambulance will also have one of their rapid response vehicles on display for all to see.

“There will also be an Easter egg tombola tent, a candy floss stall and one of the Rotary’s shelter boxes that are used to help people immediately after any major disaster.

“All proceeds from the event will be donated to the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity to help fund their amazing job in helping to save lives in out local area.

“So come along and enjoy a family outing and let’s see whether we can beat last year’s total donation of £3,500 raised in support of our local air ambulance charity.”

Trail costs £3 per child.