Easter fun on offer in King's Lynn woodland

Friend of Plantation Wood Easter Egg Hunt.. (8715193)

Friend of Plantation Wood Easter Egg Hunt.. (8715152)

Scores of youngsters have been drawn to a Gaywood beauty spot in the search for Easter treats.

Members of the Friends of Plantation Wood held their fifth annual Easter egg hunt at the site on Tuesday.

Friend of Plantation Wood easter Egg Hunt.. (8715186)

Friend of Plantation Wood Easter Egg Hunt.. (8715150)

Friend of Plantation Wood Easter Egg Hunt.. (8715153)

Children were invited to follow a trail around the woods to search for the letters necessary to complete a mystery phrase, which could then be exchanged for a chocolate egg.

The event followed a clean-up of the wood the preceding weekend, which is the first of two planned there over the coming months.

Friends of Plantation Wood Easter Egg Hunt.. (8715064)

Friends of Plantation Wood Easter Egg Hunt.. (8715065)

Friend of Plantation Wood Easter Egg Hunt.. (8715192)

The second will take place in June, on a date yet to be fixed, with events to mark National Music Day scheduled for June 21.

The wood will host an event marking National Play Day on August 7.