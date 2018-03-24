Easter ideas to protect Earth at Swaffham fair

Some Easter inspiration is on offer in Swaffham for people keen to do their bit for the environment.

That’s because a green-themed Easter fair will take place at the town’s Green Britain Centre next Saturday, March 31, in a bid to give residents some ideas on how to make their lives more eco-friendly.

The event is being organised by Victoria Walters, founder of Healthy You, Healthy Planet.

The Norwich-based firm aims aims to promote physical and mental well-being, while focusing oncaring for our planet.

She said: “We want people to enjoy a family event, leaving with the information about what the problems are, and be armed with ways to take action to protect their future.”

The fair will feature a talk on housing issues by Mark Soundie, of the Ministry of Building Innovation and Education founded by TV architect George Clarke, plus an information station offering ideas on sustainable recipes and how to reduce plastic and food waste.

There will also be stalls from organisations including The Vegan Society, The Woodland Trust and Compassion in World Farming, as well as the chance to buy upcycled crafts and try creating your own vegan dishes.

Ms Walters added: “The fair will be a fun day out for the family, giving you plenty of ideas to make your life greener.”

Search for Healthy You, Healthy Planet on Facebook for further details.