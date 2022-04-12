West Norfolk residents are being reminded that bin collections over Easter will be a day later than usual because of the bank holidays.

Waste, recycling and food collections will be starting on Good Friday (April 15) and continuing through Easter week.

Easter is a time where additional waste is produced, so consider what to do with the packaging of chocolate eggs and leftover food.

The cabinet member for the environment, Paul Kunes, said: "On occasions like Easter, when we generate more recyclable waste, it’s important that everybody helps to make a contribution to recycling, however small it may seem.”

Residents are also being encouraged to use their outdoor food caddy for food waste, which is collected weekly. Advice is available on saving money and food waste on the 'Love Food Hate Waste' website.

