Easter window competition for residents on King's Lynn street

Residents living on a street in Lynn are staging their own window competition today to celebrate Easter.

Households on Bevis Way, just off Marsh Lane, are decorating their windows with an Easter theme with judging set to take place at 3pm today.

Judging will be conducted by Tony Bellars, a former art teacher at Springwood High School and a local artist.

One of the window displays for the Bevis Way competiton. Picture: SUBMITTED (33319149)

A Facebook group has been set up for residents on the street called 'Bevis Way Babes'.

Explaining the sense of the community on the street, Mr Bellars: "Sunday, March 22 happened to be my 70th birthday, and we could not do what we would normally do, so the whole street clapped and sang Happy Birthday to me instead.

"Then the 'Bevis Way Babes' got together to do catering for 70 people for Easter Sunday which has really started this community spirit idea.

One of the window displays for the Bevis Way competiton. Picture: SUBMITTED (33319144)

"I have visited Holland and Germany in the past where they have decorated houses with eggs and bunnies, so I thought why not do that myself.

"It is nice for everyone to do. There are 10 houses that are decorated so I will be going around this afternoon to judge the winner."

The 'Bevis Way Babes' have plenty of plans for Easter Sunday including a quiz, dancing and music for residents on Bevis Way to enjoy from the safety of their homes.

"Life may be a bit different at the moment but we’re doing our best to stay positive," a post on the group's page said which can be found by searching 'Bevis Way Babes' on Facebook.

