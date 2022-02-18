A grief-stricken mum has paid tribute to her “bright, funny, beautiful daughter” after her death earlier this month.

Eboni Ellen Bunn was just 19 when she died on February 1 at home, surrounded by family after weeks of struggle.

Eboni was much a loved sister, daughter and grand-daughter who was “loved by all”.

Eboni Bunn,19 was "loved by all" and sadly passed away on February 1 (54958446)

She had several stints in hospital during the pandemic, due to suffering from a condition called AF.

Lisa Birch, Eboni’s mum said: “My daughter went through a lot in the end, and she held on to see her oldest brother.”

Luke and Ryan Bunn were by their younger sister’s side alongside other family members on the day she died.

Eboni on her 18th birthday (54958440)

Lisa said: “We were all there, including her step-dad Tony and her dad Darren.

“Her brothers were her light, they used to joke with each other a lot. When she was in hospital she lit up when she saw them both arrive, it changed her whole demeanour, it was something I hadn’t noticed before and it was beautiful to witness.

“She was very much loved by her whole family.”

Eboni with her brothers Luke and Ryan Bunn who were her "light" (54958431)

Luke and Ryan hope to form a charity in the coming months to raise money for other families living with a sick child in memory of their sister.

Eboni had several disabilities, which limited her movement and affected her health.

Five years ago, the family raised money for Eboni to have an electric chair, which gave her the independence she so craved growing up.

Her condition deteriorated, but her ambition grew.

Eboni at Niagara Falls (54958443)

Lisa, Eboni’s mum, said she draws great solace from the legacy this incredible young woman left behind.

Eboni “lived life to the fullest” and had racked up many experiences that people twice her age have on their bucket lists.

Eboni can be seen at Niagara Falls, Canada, with a beaming smile and outside the White House in Washington.

Eboni Ellen Bunn, 19, pictured at her Mum Lisa and step dad Tony Birch's wedding (54958452)

Her dad Darren and stepmum Rachel Bunn lived in the US and she would visit them.

As well as travel, Eboni took part in a multitude of sports and activities such as swimming, paintball and gliding.

Lisa said: “She was a light in our lives, our lucky charm. Her death would be in vain if we don’t live our lives to the fullest, as she did.

“She loved life, and she packed so much in to her 19 years. She was so ambitious and studied English and sociology at college, she wanted to be a journalist or work in mental health.

“Eboni always made time for the people she cared for, when they needed her she would support them, despite her own life being a challenge at times because of her condition.

“She was the type of person that could light up a room and she was so ambitious, we have no excuses not to take life by the horns- that is her legacy and it will live on through us and many others.”

Eboni had an uncanny knack for making people laugh and was known as a “smiley person”.

Her family noticed she had an aptitude for poker and always won at monopoly.

Lisa said: “You would never win against her in poker, she was my lucky charm we were going to go to Vegas together.

“She was a smiley happy person, but she had her dark times - they served to make her light shine even brighter.

“We want her funeral to be a visual tribute to her life, a celebration of sorts.”

The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, at 12.15pm.

After the funeral Eboni’s family will go the Silk Road Chinese in Heacham, one of Eboni’s favourite eateries.

Eboni gliding (54958437)

Lisa said: “We will have a chicken chow-mein, as that was Eboni’s favourite, and she will be looking down on us with a big smile and a chow-mein of her own.

“Lots of memories and good times were made with me, her brothers and step-dad Tony and many more to be made even in spirit.”

Donations can be made to the Hunstanton Round Table or the Hunstanton Rotary Club in Eboni’s honour, as the family’s chosen charities.