A charity shop is set to close its doors next week in the midst of financial issues.

The Benjamin Foundation’s furniture and electrical store on Broad Street, in Lynn, will be closed by Friday, June 13.

Operations manager Paul Sinclair said that the “difficult decision” was made due to economic pressures.

Staff members Glenn Hyam and Tony Lawrence

This is not the first closure the charity has seen for that same reason, as back in January, the foundation ended its provision at Butterfly House, a supported living service in town, after it became “impossible” to run.

The shop has said that all of its second-hand items are now half price, and a clearance event will take place.

“Thank you to everyone who has shopped and donated to us in the last four years, which has enabled The Benjamin Foundation to support children, young people and families across Norfolk and Suffolk,” a statement said.