King's Lynn Ed Sheeran fan, Reverend Juanita Hawthorne, braves the shave for cancer charities
A fan of musician Ed Sheeran has braved the shave in order to donate her hair to a charity for children who have lost their own hair to cancer treatment or other conditions.
Reverend Juanita Hawthorne, 59, was a primary teacher for 27 years at Eastgate and Gaywood schools and has now become a curate in the Church of England.
She braved the shave on Thursday, with her favourite music of Ed Sheeran playing in the background, at Boldero and Filby hair salon in St James Street, Lynn, and was ‘excited’ at the prospect.
Friends from the King’s Lynn Players group that she is part of were there to support her and it was the task of hair stylist Reilly McDonald-Warner to cut and shave nearly 10 inches of hair.
Rev Hawthorne, who supports the clergy team at Grimshoe Benefice for the villages of Feltwell, Northwold, Hockwold and Weeting in the Ely diocese, said: “The money will go to the Eve Appeal and the hair to the Little Princess Trust.
“It feels brilliant that I have gone past my target which is around £550 so far before I even had it cut.”
Though this time was not totally a baptism of fire as Rev Hawthorne, who has a life-size cut-out of Ed Sheeran at home, has braved the shave in the past and she said: “I am over the moon as people are so generous. It is wonderful.
“It is very freeing but feels draughty around my neck.
“It feels good. It feels cold actually.”
Reilly said: “It feels good to do something that is a worthy cause and ending up for charity.”
One friend there in support, Teresa Sayers, said: “It is brilliant, I have got cancer myself so it close to my heart.
“Juanita is a lovely woman and I will come and support her in anything she does.”
Chair of the King’s Lynn Players, Wendy Fisher, another friend, said: “I just think she’s a wonderful lady and this is another incredible thing she is doing.
“I am sure after this there will be plenty more raised for the charity.”
The funds will be donated to the Eve Appeal, a charity for research into womb, cervical and ovarian cancer.
For further information visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/juanita-hawthorne
