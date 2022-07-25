As schools break up for the summer holidays, the Lynn News has celebrated education with an awards ceremony for the very best educators and students in West Norfolk.

The awards Lynn News Education Awards were in association with Klimatech as well as having many other sponsors judging award categories.

Showmasters for the event, held at Knights Hill, were Sharron Marriott and Matt Biggin.

Matt Biggin and Sharron Marriott hosted the Lynn News Education Awards this year. MLNF-22AF07300

This was the Lynn News editor Mark Leslie's last education awards before retiring this Thursday. He started off the awards by saying: "So much of what we write in the Lynn News is thanks to you, the educationalists. Our schools in West Norfolk are innovative and energetic."

Lynn News editor Mark Leslie welcomed teacher, pupils and more to the Lynn News Education Awards MLNF-22AF07341

Centre stage at the Lynn News Education Awards MLNF-22AF07343

Take a look at some of the winners, and runners up, and more below:

Pre-school of the Year: South Wootton Pre School.

Pre-School of the Year South Wootton, pictured Lisa Carter with Sharron Marriott MLNF-22AF07338

Lisa Carter from South Wootton pre-school said: "I'm feeling really proud of all of our staff, families and children. The pre-school means a lot so it's a real honour.

"It came as a bit of shock to even be nominated!"

The award was sponsored and judged by Doubleday Group.

The pre-school was described as providing high-quality childcare in a nurturing and happy atmosphere and has been established for over 50 years.

Environmental Champions: Katrina Boyes, Nelson Academy

Environmental Champion winner Katrina Boyes from Nelson Academy with Oliver Kivlin from Palm Paper MLNF-22AF07335

Teaching assistant Katrina accepted the award tearfully and said: "It's not just for me, its the school that's been so supportive of the children who are so passionate."

Katrina was recognised for her efforts for campaigning tirelessly for Nelson Academy in Downham Market to become more environmentally friendly.

Accompanying her on stage was sponsor Oliver Kivlin, compliance manager from Palm Paper.

Contribution to the Community: West Walton Primary School

Contribution to the community Winner West Walton Community Primary School, pictured Jackie Warden, Julie Woodcock and Karen Kirk, pictured with sponsor Darren Smith from Southgate Packaging MLNF-22AF07330

West Walton Primary School provides the elderly and vulnerable with home-grown produce.

Julie Woodcock, from the school, was over the moon with the award: "We're just happy to be here this evening! It was a bit of a shock to win, and normally we don't get dressed up like this!

"All the hours, weekends and evenings to maintain what we've got growing has paid off, we just want to keep our community growing."

Presenting the award was Darren Smith from Southgate Packaging.

Most Active School: The Fen Rivers Academy

Most Active School winners The Fen Rivers Academy, pictured Peter Brassett alongside Cherri Yallop from Tesco Express MLNF-22AF07327

Judging this category was Tesco express, with Cherri Yallop presenting the award to Peter Brassett.

A PE teacher at the Lynn school, Peter said: "We've only been set up as a school for two or three years, so to win an award like this is a testament to our young people at our school."

The Fen Rivers Academy is a social and mental health school providing education to around 96 pupils.

"I'm bursting with pride, I've only been here since September, we're growing and moving as a school really nicely," added Peter.

Primary School Pupil of the Year: Lola Summers, Iceni Academy

Primary School Pupil of the Year winner Lola Summers ran the Race for Life for her headteacher, pictured alongside Jemma Hall from Hunnstanton's Princess Theatre MLNF-22AF07324

Jemma Hall from the Princess Theatre said this category was a tough one to judge, but chose nine-year-old Lola as a worthy winner.

Lola decided she wanted to run the Race for Life after hearing that her head teacher was diagnosed with cancer. She also donated some of her hair to the Princess Trust, who make wigs for those who need it.

"I can't believe it!" said Lola.

This was Lola's first Race for Life.She said she plans to do it again next year, and even faster than before.

Secondary Student of the Year: Simona Pilmane, Springwood High School

Winner of the Secondary School Student of the Year winner award Simona Pilmane with Sponsor Samantha Simmons from Lightspeed Broadband MLNF-22AF07321

Simona and her family moved to the UK from Latvia four years ago. She arrived at Springwood High in year 8 and has secured a place to study at Cambridge University.

She has chosen to study engineering at university after enjoying maths and physics at school.

Simona said: "It feels great, I've been working really hard for the past seven years, so it's nice to be recognised."

Samantha Simmons from Lightspeed Broadband came on stage to announce Simona as the winner.

Support Staff Member of the Year: Paul Mummery, Great Dunham Primary

Support Staff Member of the Year winner Paul Mummery from Gt Dunham Primary with Iliffe Media's Ricky Allan MLNF-22AF07318

Paul has extended his role as a caretaker, cleaner, play worker and outdoor learning leader to create playground games for students.

Ricky Allen from the Lynn News' owners Iliffe Media gave Paul his award.

Paul said: "This has boosted my confidence, the people I work with are a great support to me and have given me loads of opportunities, I'm so happy."

Inspirational Primary School Teacher: Gregory Hill, Howard Junior School

Inspirational Primary School teacher of the year winner Greg Hill from Howard Junior School with Leader of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council Cllr Stuart Dark MLNF-22AF07315

Gregory was given his award by Cllr Stuart Dark MBE, Leader of West Norfolk Borough Council.

Beaming with happiness, Gregory said: "I'm delighted to win, I've been in education for many, many years, I've given dedicated service to the children of King's Lynn and its lovely to receive this recognition."

Mr Hill has been teaching for over 15 years, he's provided technology 1:1 for children and has had many TV and Radio appearances advocating the importance of education.

Inspirational Secondary School Teacher: Danny Gay, KES Academy

Inspirational Secondary School teacher of the year winner Danny Gay from KES Academy alongside Claire Melton from Stephenson Smart MLNF-22AF07312

Claire Melton from Stephenson Smart presented teacher of 12 years Danny with his award.

"I'm very proud, I'll wake both my kids up on my way in just to show them daddy has won an award, they'll be very pleased," said Danny.

Danny's work includes making sure new Year 7 pupils as KES have a variety of welcome activities to get them settled into secondary school.

Primary School of the Year: South Wootton Infant School

Primary School of the Year South Wootton Infant School alongside Colin Partridge from headline sponsor Klimatech MLNF-22AF07309

A spokesperson from the school said how thrilled they were to win the award, with it being their first time at the awards.

They said: "It was a tough competition, its never a dull day where we work. It's actually our first time here so it's fantastic to then win."

Colin Partridge of headline sponsors Klimatech gave the award to South Wootton Infant School.

Secondary School of the year: The Nicholas Hamond Academy

Secondary School of the year winners The Nicholas Hammond Academy pictured with sponsor Rob Petto from the College of West Anglia MLNF-22AF07306

Assistant Principal from the College of West Anglia Rob Petto gave The Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham their award.

"We just do what we do because its the right thing, its for the students," said principal Mark Woodhouse.

The Michael Foot Award for Outstanding Contribution to Education in West Norfolk: Pauline Petch

Pauline Petch won the Micheal Foot Award for outstanding contribution to education in West Norfolk alongside host Matt Biggin MLNF-22AF07304

Pauline has been involved with the Duke of Edinburgh award for nearly 10 years, running it to begin with at Springwood High School in Gaywood and then managing it across the four high

schools of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

In December last year Pauline became one of a small group of people to receive Royal recognition for exceptional dedication to the role, receiving a personal letter of commendation from His Royal Highness The Earl of Wessex, a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award trustee.

Her contribution has also been recognised with a special commemorative coin marking the life and legacy of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, the D of E’s patron, which has

been donated by The Royal Mint.

The Michael Foot award was made to commemorate the former Clenchwarton and Reffley headmaster who sadly passed away earlier this year.

The 12 award winners from the Lynn News Education Awards MLNF-22AF07301

What magic trick was Josh Maddocks performing here? MLNF-22AF07355

Runner up Primary Pupil of the Year George David Manning-Coe enjoying magician Josh Maddocks work MLNF-22AF07356

Guests at the Lynn News Education awards night. MLNF-22AF07347

Runners up:

Runners up didn't go home empty handed! MLNF-22AF07344

Contribution to the community runners up from Smithdon High School and Kings Lynn Academy MLNF-22AF07329

Contribution to the community runners up were Smithdon High School and Hayley Lockley from King's Lynn Academy.

Primary School of the year runners up from Hillcrest Primary School and Howard Junior School MLNF-22AF07308

Hillcrest Primary School and Howard Junior School were runners up for Primary school of the year.

Inspirational Primary School teacher of the year runners up Chloe Resester from Howard Junior School and Emma Cobb from Fakenham infant School MLNF-22AF07314

Chloe Regester from Howard Junior School and Emma Cobb from Fakenham Infant School were nominated for Inspirational Primary school teacher of the year.

Support Staff Member of the Year runners up Katrina Boyes from Nelson Academy and Tracey Link from Howard Junior School MLNF-22AF07317

Support staff members of the year runners up were Katrina Boyes from Nelson Academy and Tracey Link from Howard Junior School.

Secondary School Student of the Year runner up Leo Rice-Wallen with sponsor Samantha Simmons from Lightspeed Broadband MLNF-22AF07320

Rio Rice-Wallen from Springwood High School was runner up for Secondary student of the year.

Primary School Pupil of the Year runners up Rae-Ann Calvert and George David Manning-Coe from Whitefriars MLNF-22AF07323

Runners up of Primary student of the year werw Rae-Ann Calvert and George David Manning-Coe from Whitefriars school.

Most Active School runners up. MLNF-22AF07326

Holly Meadows Primary School and Howard junior school were nominated for the most active school award.

Pre-School of the Year runners up from Applewood Nursery and South Wootton Pre-School MLNF-22AF07337

Pre-school of the year runners up from Applewood Nursery and Giggles N Squiggles.

Environmental Champion runners up from West Walton Community Primary School and Heartwood Primary School MLNF-22AF07334

Environmental champions runners up from Heartwood Primary School and West Walton Community Primary School.

Inspirational Secondary School teacher of the year runner up Rachel Bazeley-Smith from Smithdon High School MLNF-22AF07311

Rachel Bazeley-Smith from Smithdon High School was runner up for the inspirational secondary school teacher of the year.

Secondary School of the year runners up, representing Springwood High School and Smithdown High School MLNF-22AF07305

Last but not least, runners up of the secondary school of the year award from Smithdon High School and Springwood High School.

Before the awards, magician Josh Maddocks was at hand providing tables with entertainment for the evening. It was definitely a hit with the kids!