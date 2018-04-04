Education officials pay visit to King’s Lynn college

Members from the Department for Education (DfE) have paid a visit to the College of West Anglia (CWA) in Lynn to discuss maths and English progression and career opportunities within the further education sector.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss policy linked to maths and English qualifications.

CWA head of maths Trevor Hewlett said: “The fashion in which the visit was conducted, and the professional manner in which we engaged with colleagues from the department, was highly praised, as was our clearly demonstrable good relations with employers.”

Pictured are CWA staff and DfE members. Photo: SUBMITTED.