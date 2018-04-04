Education officials pay visit to King’s Lynn college

Department for Education visit to the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn. Pictured, from left, principal David Pomfret, head of English Laura Holland, head of maths Trevor Hewlettt, DfE youth careers and employer engagement policy advisor Lorna Robinson, DfE deputy director: careers and basic skills Clare MacDonald, director of attainment and student experience Andrew Gedge, director of employer engagement Shaun Hindle, and vice principal of corporate services Paul Harrison. Photo: SUBMITTED.
Members from the Department for Education (DfE) have paid a visit to the College of West Anglia (CWA) in Lynn to discuss maths and English progression and career opportunities within the further education sector.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss policy linked to maths and English qualifications.

CWA head of maths Trevor Hewlett said: “The fashion in which the visit was conducted, and the professional manner in which we engaged with colleagues from the department, was highly praised, as was our clearly demonstrable good relations with employers.”

