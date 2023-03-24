A huge demand for dual language books in English and Ukrainian has led to 12 children’s books to be published.

The educational publisher, Badger Learning, based in Lynn, is publishing the paperbacks on Friday, March 31 in response to the need for high-quality resources to support Ukrainian children.

These paperbacks are also available as eBooks and follow on from the six eBooks that Badger Learning decided to publish and offer for free back in June 2022 in response to the war and refugee crisis.

Staff at the small publisher were taken aback by the response from schools and families with more than 14,000 copies downloaded so far from all over the world including in Ukraine.

Claire Morgan, editor, said: “While we wanted to publish these quite quickly, we were keen to ensure we didn’t compromise on quality.

“There were challenges to overcome for our design and editorial staff, so it was important to get it right.

“These books have been translated and proofed by two native Ukrainian speakers to ensure maximum accessibility for our readers.”

Nina Bueno del Carpio, marketing manager, said: “The whole team came together to make this project happen, including our chairman, Steve Cheetham, who was happy to give the ebooks away.”

The Alien Detective Agency series, by authors Roger Hurn and Jane West, were suitable books chosen to be translated.

