Egg hunt is on as King’s Lynn shopping centre prepares for Easter activities

There will be baskets of fun to be had at Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter shopping precinct this Easter weekend when a creative workshop and an egg trail will take place.

The third Saturday Club of 2018 will see children putting their creative skills to the test in a bid to create the most egg-cellent keepsake for free at the workshop which will be held from 10am to 3pm next Saturday, March 31.

A popular fixture on the Vancouver Quarter diary, the Easter Saturday Club is a busy one, but there will be room for some new faces to come along and share the fun and make Easter Spring crowns.

“The team is looking forward to welcoming our Saturday Club members to the workshop.

“It will be aimed at children aged from three to around eight and the more new faces, the better,” said the centre’s marketing and events assistant David Blackmore.

“This has always proved to be a really popular workshop.”

The club will also coincide with the return of the Easter Egg Trail when 15 giant eggs will be hidden around the town for families to find.

Mr Blackmore said: “Once you’ve been creative at the workshop with your young ones, why not play super-sleuth and grab a map?

“Make a note of whatever is displayed on each egg and return your completed map to the Vancouver Quarter team for a chance to win.”

The venue for the workshop is 27 New Conduit Street, next to Costa, opposite Wilko.

The events are part of a series of activity days which are scheduled to take place in the centre throughout 2018.

Visit vancouverquarter.com or the centre’s Facebook page for further details.