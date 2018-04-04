Eggs crown Easter fun in King’s Lynn

Crowns and eggs were on the agenda as hundreds of youngsters took part in a day of Easter-themed activities in the heart of Lynn at the weekend.

Using special maps, youngsters turned super-sleuth on Saturday to find 15 giant Easter eggs hidden around the town centre.

Bob the Butterfly' and Jerry Gerbera

Each egg was displaying something unique which had to be noted on the map before it was returned and exchanged for an egg as well as entry to a prize draw.

The search was organised as part of the programme of regular activities hosted by the Vancouver Quarter shopping precinct.

And that also included a Saturday Club session for members to make their own seasonal crowns for the occasion.

“Last year’s Easter egg trail proved to be really popular so we knew it had to be included in this year’s calendar.

“Our workshops are always busy as well and it seemed the perfect idea to team both these free, family-friendly events.”

It’s already been a busy year with free children’s workshops held to mark the Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day as well as a Mother’s Day photoshoot.

The next event is a special collaboration with the town’s True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum on April 28, when Saturday Club members will learn about diverse sea life and can make a curious jellyfish.

Looking further ahead, there will be a Father’s Day workshop in June, the popular Bug Trail will return in July and August will see the return of the popular Fairytales and Legends.

Scores of children enjoyed their rewards at the end of the trail

For further details about the programme, visit www.vancouverquarter.com or find the centre on its Facebook page.