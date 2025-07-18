A number of pets had to be put to sleep in the wake of a sinking boat drama in the river at Lynn.

Reports in the national media have said eight dogs had to be put to sleep and that two cats and two birds had drowned after the Popeye cabin cruiser ran aground near the town side of the West Lynn ferry jetty steps, sparking a rescue operation which involved RNLI, Coastguard teams, staff from Lynn’s Conservancy Board, ambulance and fire and rescue services.

Teams were alerted to the incident - in which people and pets in were in the water - on Tuesday, July 8 with the rescue operation continuing into the following morning.

The cabin cruiser which sparked a rescue drama on July 8 with people and scores of animals on board

In total, four people - two men and two women - 15 dogs, a number of cats, birds, snake and a tortoise were brought to safety. However, this week, a BBC report says some of the rescued pets have subsequently had to be put down due to showing signs of secondary drowning.

The report also says a snake has been rehomed at a reptile rescue and that the owners are “heartbroken” at the sad outcome and have lost everything.

At the time of the incident, Lynn’s harbour master, Captain Patrick Jary said in his opinion the cabin cruiser - which had a “garden shed-like” structure on deck - was “unfit” for tidal waters.

It is understood the Popeye had sailed from Denver Sluice and was due to go to Salter’s Lode but instead ended up in the River Great Ouse at Lynn. Those on board were understood not to be local and of no fixed address.

The cruiser was subsequently refloated with the aim of removing it from the river.