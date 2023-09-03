Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Staff at King’s Lynn’s Brown&Co raise hundreds for air ambulance charity with eight-hour rowathon

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 03 September 2023

Staff at a property and business consultants firm spent eight hours rowing for charity outside their Lynn office this week.

Workers at Brown&Co, based on the Tuesday Market Place, held the row-a-thon in aid of Air Ambulances UK (AAUK) and completed a total distance of 101km on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the challenge was inspired by colleague Tom Phillip’s Atlantic Row in 2021 and raised a total of £911.65 for AAUK.

Staff from Lynn's Brown&Co completed an eight-hour rowathon for Air Ambulances UK
Staff from Lynn's Brown&Co completed an eight-hour rowathon for Air Ambulances UK

The team had only intended on rowing 91km – the distance between the two East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) bases at Norwich Airport and Cambridge City Airport, but went 10km over their target.

AAUK is a national charity which supports the lifesaving work of the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities – with EAAA providing the service in our region.

“Brown&Co would like to thank the support and generosity of the people of Lynn in helping them row beyond their target, completing a total distance of 101km, and raising £911.65 for AAUK,” the spokesperson added.

You can donate to the fundraiser by scanning the QR code on the poster
You can donate to the fundraiser by scanning the QR code on the poster

You can still donate by going to https://airambulancesuk.enthuse.com/pf/brown-co-kings-lynn

Do you have a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

Business Human Interest Kings Lynn Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE