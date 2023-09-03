Staff at a property and business consultants firm spent eight hours rowing for charity outside their Lynn office this week.

Workers at Brown&Co, based on the Tuesday Market Place, held the row-a-thon in aid of Air Ambulances UK (AAUK) and completed a total distance of 101km on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the challenge was inspired by colleague Tom Phillip’s Atlantic Row in 2021 and raised a total of £911.65 for AAUK.

Staff from Lynn's Brown&Co completed an eight-hour rowathon for Air Ambulances UK

The team had only intended on rowing 91km – the distance between the two East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) bases at Norwich Airport and Cambridge City Airport, but went 10km over their target.

AAUK is a national charity which supports the lifesaving work of the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities – with EAAA providing the service in our region.

“Brown&Co would like to thank the support and generosity of the people of Lynn in helping them row beyond their target, completing a total distance of 101km, and raising £911.65 for AAUK,” the spokesperson added.

You can donate to the fundraiser by scanning the QR code on the poster

You can still donate by going to https://airambulancesuk.enthuse.com/pf/brown-co-kings-lynn

