A man who filmed himself riding an illegal electric pedal bike at nearly 60mph has found himself in trouble with the courts.

Twenty-three-year-old Chad Cook, of St Edmundsbury Road, Lynn, was spotted by police riding the Allegro Fold Pro Flat Tyre Electric Bike in his road, on June 26, said prosecutor Abdul Khan.

Addressing the court via video link, Mr Khan told Lynn magistrates on Thursday how Cook was seen by officers in an unmarked police car initially riding the bike on Wootton Road. He was on the bike but was not using the pedal, said Mr Khan and he was keeping up with traffic.

Chad Cook was riding this electric bike illegally when he was spotted by officers in an unmarked police car. Picture: King's Lynn Police

At a mini-roundabout near Lynnsport, he was going at “some speed”.

AS he headed in the direction of St Edmundsbury Road, the police car was travelling at around 30mph, said Mr Khan.

He added, eventually, Cook was stopped by the officers and they looked at his phone where they saw a video taken earlier in the day when the defendant recorded himself and the bike’s speedometer showed 58mph.

The prosecutor explained the bike was not road-legal because of the speed and throttle modifications.

Cook, who appeared unrepresented, pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance, without a licence (he had a provisional), without an MOT and using a propelled vehicle on the road without due care and attention.

He told magistrates he was sorry and would not do it again, adding that his dad had bought him the bike and they had not realised it was illegal.

Cook also told the court the speedo was “broken” and disputed he had been travelling at 58mph adding it was pushing it to do 10mph.

He was fined £120, with £45 costs and £48 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed and he had eight penalty points added to it.