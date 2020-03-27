Elderly King's Lynn resident given helping hand by neighbour

While it seems like the coronavirus has cast a dark shroud over Lynn, streams of light are breaking through which prove that, even in crisis, people in the West Norfolk community are rallying to support each other.

One such example saw King John Avenue resident Murial Mason, 90, presented with a shopping bag full of toiletry essentials by kind-hearted neighbour Liam, 21.

Mrs Mason, who has lived down the road since 1987, said: “I’m over the moon with this act of kindness and it just goes to show that there is a lot of good people out there when times are tough for everyone.

Murial Mason, 90, of Lynn, with a bag full of essentials she received from a neighbour. (32361963)

"This young man has been delivering gifts and flowers to me regularly ever since I lost my husband Fred. It is so kind and I can’t them him enough.”