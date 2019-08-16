An elderly man has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry on the edge of Lynn, police have confirmed this morning.

Three other people, including two children, were injured in the incident, which happened on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way yesterday evening.

Police say they were called to reports of a collision involving a grey Skoda Octavia and a yellow Leyland DAF lorry, near the junction with Sandy Lane, at around 5.45pm on Thursday.

Police on the scene of an RTC - Norfolk Police accident sign. (2947411)

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of his passengers, a woman in her 70s, was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Two children, who were also in the car, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The lorry driver was unhurt.

Anyone who may have seen the crash, or how either of the vehicles involved was being driven prior to it, is asked to contact Andrew Hughes, of Norfolk Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team, via andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by phoning the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 371 of August 15.