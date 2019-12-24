Elderly man in hospital after serious crash on A47 near King's Lynn

An elderly man remains in hospital this morning following a three-vehicle crash which closed part of the A47 in West Norfolk for several hours yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened on the Lynn-bound carriageway near Tilney All Saints at around 10.50am on Monday.

Officers say a white Kia Picanto and a blue Ford Transit were involved in the initial collision. Debris is then thought to have struck a third vehicle, a grey BMW.

The driver of the Kia, a man in his 70s, was initially taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with serious injuries.

He was subsequently transferred to the Addenbrookes' Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains today.

The road remained closed for nearly five hours, as drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage, or who may have seen how any of the vehicles were being driven prior to the incident, is asked to contact PC Luke Heffer, of the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team, on 101, quoting incident number 131 of December 23.

