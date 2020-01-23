Elderly man seriously hurt in crash between car and mobility scooter in King's Lynn

Witnesses are being sought after an elderly man was seriously injured in a collision with a car near Lynn's Hardwick roundabout earlier today.

Police say the man, in his 80s, was driving a mobility scooter when the incident happened at around 3.50pm this afternoon.

The collision was initially reported as involving a car and a moped.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago that the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dashcam footage of the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Ben Hawkins, via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 263 of January 23.

