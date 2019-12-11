Elderly man transported to hospital after being hit by a car in King's Lynn

The air ambulance has been called following a collision between a pedestrian and a car in King's Lynn this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said they were called to the incident at Chapel Street at 4pm.

She added that the elderly person has been transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after initially being airlifted to The Walks in Lynn.

The scene at Chapel Street. Picture: Eve Tawfick

The road is currently closed to vehicles but pedestrians are still allowed to pass.

