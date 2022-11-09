A resident in a quiet Gaywood cul-de-sac is concerned about building works being carried out at a neighbouring property.

The owner of a three-bedroom house in Methuen Avenue that was sold earlier this year is reportedly converting it into a six-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO) by adding an extension.

Fears are being raised that there may not be planning permission and that damage is being caused to the bank of Gaywood River that the property backs onto.

A relative of a resident has concerns about building works taking place

Lin Smith, whose mother-in-law lives in the cul-de-sac, said: “I have looked into planning applications and so far cannot see any.

“I have contacted the planning department and they are looking into this, as are the Internal Drainage Board.

“The property backs onto the Gaywood River and works being undertaken are destroying the bank of the river.

A relative of a resident has concerns about building works taking place

“This is a very quiet cul-de-sac with extremely restricted access.

“Currently various building items are being delivered, leaving pallets and piles of sand in the way.

“Residents, some of which are elderly, are struggling to get out due to pathways being blocked.

“The owner has even rung a doorbell of one of the residents at 6am on a Saturday morning asking them to move their van so that he can have a lorry deliver.

A relative of a resident has concerns about building works taking place

"The river bank is collapsing into the river and obviously the wildlife of the area is being driven away.”

Lin said her mother-in-law, who is in her 80s, is "very unstable on her feet" and lives alone.

"She is worried that should she have another fall the ambulance would be unable to reach her due to this," she added.

“It is difficult to access properties without additional vehicles and heavy goods lorries causing further problems.

“It would appear that yet again, someone from the city believes they can come to a quiet area and do whatever they choose without seeking permission in advance.

“Residents have not seen any posters advising of the plan or change of use. They would have strongly objected had these been displayed.

“Further to this, the access route from Methuen Avenue onto Wootton Road is already an issue due to inconsiderate parking from people using the local shop.”

Jo Rust, Independent councillor for Springwood, said: “I’m concerned that it appears work has started before permission has been applied for.

“It is likely to place additional strain on local facilities which are already under significant strain in that area.

“We have a clear planning process. People can apply for permission to change the use of a building and it’s disappointing when this isn’t followed. It causes stress and anxiety to neighbours who have to suffer.

“Situations like being called up at 6am on the weekend and being asked to move their vehicle so work can be carried out. Work that maybe hasn’t been applied for.”