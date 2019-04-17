Elderly woman crashes car at Lynn car wash

A King's Lynn car wash has been closed for the day after an elderly woman crashed her car into a wall at the building.

The scene at IMO Car Wash this afternoon

Emergency services were called to the IMO Car Wash on North Street around 2.15pm this afternoon.

The scene at 3.30pm this afternoon

A member of staff at IMO said the woman was "in her 70s" and was left visibly "shaken" after being rescued from the car.

Emergency services attended the scene

Two ambulances, one fire engine and one police car were still on the scene at 3.30pm.