An investigation has been launched after an elderly woman suffered a head injury in a collision with a car, which failed to stop, on Friday night.

Witnesses are being sought in connection with the incident, which happened at the pedestrian crossing near the Jet garage on Lynn Road, Gaywood, at around 7pm.

Police say the woman, who is in her 70s, was using the crossing when she was involved in a collision with a small blue SUV style vehicle.

Police tape at the cordon across a crime scene. (55334292)

The woman sustained a cut to her forehead. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

Officers want to trace the driver of the vehicle, which is believed to have a spare wheel on the boot.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has information, is asked to contact PC Dave Allen, of the Swaffham Roads Policing unit, via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 363 of March 18.