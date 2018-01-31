Election dates set for two West Norfolk parish councils

Have your say

Elections have been scheduled for next month to fill vacancies on two West Norfolk parish councils.

Voters in North Runcton and Thornham will go to the polls on March 8, if sufficient nominations are made to trigger a contest.

An election had previously been scheduled in Thornham to fill three vacancies on its parish council.

However, only two candidates, Alison Chesterman and Stephen Greef, were nominated. Both were elected unopposed as a result.

Notices of an election to fill the remaining vacancy there, and an empty seat on North Runcton’s parish council were published by West Norfolk Council yesterday. A second North Runcton vacancy was only filled last month.

Candidate nominations should be submitted by 4pm next Friday, February 9.