Elective and routine treatment to resume at King's Lynn hospital

By Allister Webb
Published: 16:34, 29 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:36, 29 June 2020

Routine care is resuming at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the coronavirus lockdown, officials have announced today.

Most routine clinics were switched to phone or video consultations during the peak of the pandemic.

But officials say extensive planning has been taking place over the last few weeks to ensure services can be delivered safely.

