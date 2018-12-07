Elective cancer surgery to remain at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

Proposals to move the elective cancer surgery to The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) over the winter period will not go ahead.

A paper will go to the Trust's Board on Tuesday, December 18 detailing options to enable the hospital to run as much of its planned surgical programme as possible over winter.

Although the proposal to move some cancer surgery to the NNUH will go as information to the Board, it has been deemed not to be viable.

Views of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Entrance to Accident and Emergency

Dr Nick Lyons, acting chief executive, said: "Given the concern this proposal has caused patients and staff, our Chairman, Professor Steve Barnett, and I wanted to provide the community with an update at the earliest opportunity.

“The final paper is still being drafted but all the options it will contain have been developed in consultation with staff and are going through a rigorous Quality Impact Assessment (QIA) process.

"There was complete consensus that moving elective cancer surgery to Norwich for the period of winter could not be done safely and would not deliver the beds required."

Other proposals which will go to the board include the creation of a new assessment zone in medicine and the development of a '23 hour' surgery unit.

The Trust will also continue to implement work on enhancing community capacity for patients who do not need an acute bed.

Any proposals approved will be implemented to ensure the Trust has the beds it needs for patients over the winter period.