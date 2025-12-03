Police have launched an appeal following a serious collision yesterday.

The crash occurred at 5pm on Tuesday in Reffley, on Wootton Road at the junction with Reffley Lane, and involved a silver Renault Captur and a black electric bike.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at the junction between Wootton Road and Reffley Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Anyone with any information or relevant dash camera footage is being urged to get in touch with the police via the following channels, quoting reference 362 of December 2:

• Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us

• Email: daniel.curtis@norfolk.police.uk

• Phone: 101

• Crimestoppers: Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org