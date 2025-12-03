Electric bike rider seriously injured in King’s Lynn crash
Police have launched an appeal following a serious collision yesterday.
The crash occurred at 5pm on Tuesday in Reffley, on Wootton Road at the junction with Reffley Lane, and involved a silver Renault Captur and a black electric bike.
The rider of the bike, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.
Anyone with any information or relevant dash camera footage is being urged to get in touch with the police via the following channels, quoting reference 362 of December 2:
• Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us
• Email: daniel.curtis@norfolk.police.uk
• Phone: 101
• Crimestoppers: Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org