An electrical apprentice from King’s Lynn has won a top county award to add to a national accolade he achieved last year.

Charlie Moore, who works at Braham Electrical in the town, won the Apprentice of the Year, Advanced Level (Level 3) at the Apprenticeships Norfolk Awards.

Charlie began his journey at the College of West Anglia in Lynn as a full-time learner in the Level 2 electrical course, where he quickly showcased excellent hand skills and a keen eye for detail.

Jamie Thums MBE from NAAME, left, with Charlie Moore, Braham Electrical

After progressing to a Level 3 apprenticeship with Bramham Electrical, Charlie continued to thrive, further developing his technical abilities.

This led to him entering national competitions, giving him the opportunity to showcase his outstanding abilities and commitment to his craft. Charlie has also shown a great desire to inspire others, becoming an ambassador and a true champion for apprenticeships.



Judges were told how he has an exceptional work ethic and dedication to his role, bringing maturity, professionalism, and a high level of competence to everything he does.

Charlie went through intense training, both at college and in London, honing skills in electric vehicle charging, smart home technology, motor control and electrical circuitry, which led to him being selected as one of only eight learners across the UK to compete in the 2024 UK World Skills finals in Manchester - where he won the gold medal.

He has also taken the initiative to volunteer as an ambassador for the electrical department at the college, dedicating spare time to inspire and mentor current learners.

Also, he is exploring opportunities to volunteer with the WorldSkills Charity as an ambassador, further demonstrating a commitment to contributing to the broader skills community.