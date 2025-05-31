Electrical apprentice students were given a glimpse into their future career opportunities during a recent event.

Level two electrical apprentices at the College of West Anglia campus in Lynn enjoyed a dedicated day of industry insight, inspiration, and professional guidance during a ‘Future Faraday’ event.

The event is in honour of renowned scientist and electrical engineer Michael Faraday. His groundbreaking work laid the foundations for modern electrical engineering.

The day aimed to inspire the next generation of electricians by connecting curriculum learning with real industry insight, encouraging students to follow in Faraday’s footsteps through curiosity and innovation.

The event welcomed representatives from key organisations within the electrical sector, including NICEIC, EAL, ECA, and Scolmore - each of whom delivered engaging talks followed by question and answer sessions.

The speakers included Jennie Phung, skill-electric project manager at NET, who shared her expertise on industry standards, qualifications, technological innovation, and career progression, giving students the chance to hear directly from the leading voices in the trade.

Designed to bridge the gap between training and industry, the event highlighted the importance of professional development and staying informed about evolving practices within the electrical field.

Jennie said: “It’s been so important to speak to the students today, as I want to emphasise to the students the available opportunities that can lead to a rewarding career in our industry.”

Henry Wright, lecturer in electrical engineering at the college, added: “Events like this are invaluable for our students. The presentation by NET reinforced the importance of high safety and technical standards.

“It also opened up discussions around emerging technologies like EV car charging and solar PV.

“Scolmore’s session on smart homes was a highlight, showing how innovation is shaping the future of domestic electrical installation.”