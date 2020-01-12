Eleven dispersal orders were issued, and three bikes seized, during a police operation targeting alleged anti-social behaviour in Lynn last night.

Officers said on social media that they issued the directives, which bar recipients from returning to specified areas for a set period, to youths in the town centre and the bus station following reports of disorder.

The action has been welcomed by Gaywood county councillor Thomas Smith, who said the issue was a "major concern."

He wrote on Twitter: "There's a hardcore of antisocial folk at present who need to grow up, and these orders help."

