Elf service at Fakenham opticians raises charity funds

Staff at a Fakenham opticians discovered their inner elf when they joined the Alzheimers Society’s National Elf Day to raise funds and awareness.

Branch manager Clare Stringer, left, and her team at Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care on Norwich Street dressed the part in Christmas jumpers and elf costumes.

They held a ‘guess the name of the elf’ competition and carried out spectacle repairs in return for donations for the cause.

The funds raised will go to Alzheimer’s Society, the firm’s charity of the year. It was chosen because of the growing evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

Branches and customers around the country have got behind the charity with more than £21,000 raised by the company so far this year.

Also pictured, from left, are Sally James, Laura Bardwell and Donna Davis. Picture submitted