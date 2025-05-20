A girl’s dream has come true after she won the title of Little Miss Teen Norfolk and a place in a prestigious grand-final.

Elizabeth Allison-Meyer, from Lynn, has seen off hundreds of teens from across the country to make it to the grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2025.

She said: “I am so excited to have made it to the final. It is a great achievement, as there were so many gorgeous semi-finalists.”

Elizabeth Allison-Meyer will be heading to Blackpool

Teenagers from across the UK will compete for the crown in a “spectacular” grand final.

The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes – including a cash prize, dresses from The Dress Studio, a sparkling sash and crown, and more.

The final of Little Miss and Miss Junior Teen Great Britain will be held on Saturday, October 11 at The Globe Theatre in Blackpool, with finalists staying in a “luxurious” hotel.

Elizabeth added: “The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a beauty queen challenge day, a pyjama diva party at the Boulevard Hotel and much more.

“Making it to the grand final is a dream come true – fingers crossed I will be able to win the crown.”