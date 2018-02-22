Ellie raises £684 towards Borneo trip

A 13-year-old from Tilney St Lawrence has raised £684 at a coffee morning to subsidise a four-week volunteering trip to Borneo.

Ellie Marshall is attempting to raise £4,000 by July 2019 and has so far collected more than £1,400.

Ellie has thanked friends, family, H20 Vend and Tilney St Lawrence Brownies for their support on the day.

Her next fundraising venture is a disco and cabaret evening on March 24. For more information about this event, visit www.facebook.com/getellietoborneo. To support Ellie, donate on www.gofundme.com/get-ellie-to-borneo

Pictured above, Ellie with Brownie members. Picture: SUBMITTED.