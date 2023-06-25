Police were urging people not to call 999 in an emergency earlier this morning, as a technical fault impacted the calls across the country.

Norfolk Police said it was one of a number of forces nationwide that was seeing many 999 calls not being connected.

Residents had been asked to instead call 101 in an emergency, but as of around 9.50am, it was reported that the 999 system had been restored following the technical fault.

Photo: iStock

999 calls should now be working, but if you can't get through, please call 101 and ask for the fire service. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) June 25, 2023

A spokesperson had said: “Please only call in an emergency and wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”

Several police forces and fire and ambulance services across the country said they were facing issues and said BT had reported a “system failure”.