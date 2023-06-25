Emergency 999 calls connecting again in Norfolk after nationwide technical issues
Published: 09:46, 25 June 2023
| Updated: 10:50, 25 June 2023
Police were urging people not to call 999 in an emergency earlier this morning, as a technical fault impacted the calls across the country.
Norfolk Police said it was one of a number of forces nationwide that was seeing many 999 calls not being connected.
Residents had been asked to instead call 101 in an emergency, but as of around 9.50am, it was reported that the 999 system had been restored following the technical fault.
A spokesperson had said: “Please only call in an emergency and wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”
Several police forces and fire and ambulance services across the country said they were facing issues and said BT had reported a “system failure”.