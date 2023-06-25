Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Emergency 999 calls connecting again in Norfolk after nationwide technical issues

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:46, 25 June 2023
 | Updated: 10:50, 25 June 2023

Police were urging people not to call 999 in an emergency earlier this morning, as a technical fault impacted the calls across the country.

Norfolk Police said it was one of a number of forces nationwide that was seeing many 999 calls not being connected.

Residents had been asked to instead call 101 in an emergency, but as of around 9.50am, it was reported that the 999 system had been restored following the technical fault.

Residents have been urged to ring 101 in an emergency, as 999 calls are not currently connecting. Photo: iStock
Residents have been urged to ring 101 in an emergency, as 999 calls are not currently connecting. Photo: iStock

A spokesperson had said: “Please only call in an emergency and wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”

Several police forces and fire and ambulance services across the country said they were facing issues and said BT had reported a “system failure”.

Kings Lynn Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE