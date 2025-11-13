Emergency and life-preserving care will continue at Lynn’s hospital during industrial action by resident doctors.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital trust is working closely with its senior medical workforce, including consultants and specialty doctors, to ensure safe staffing is maintained throughout the period of industrial action from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Wednesday.

The focus remains on keeping patients and staff safe. Emergency and life-preserving services will continue as usual, and staff are doing everything they can to minimise the postponement of planned care.

A strike is taking place at the hospital for five days

The hospital is asking the public to continue to support the NHS by using services wisely during this period.

Dr Rebecca Martin, medical director at the QEH, said: “We thank our patients for their understanding as we work to deliver safe and effective care during this time.

“We also ask the public to continue showing kindness and respect to our staff, including those making rescheduling calls. These teams are working hard to rearrange appointments as quickly as possible and are doing everything they can to minimise disruption.”