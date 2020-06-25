Emergency care unit at King's Lynn hospital shortlisted for three awards

An emergency unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been shortlisted for three awards in a government awards scheme.

The Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit has been shortlisted for the GPA’s Smarter Working Awards, which recognises transformation programmes in government-owned workplaces.

The SDEC was launched to help reduce pressure on the trust’s Emergency Department by streamlining the initial assessment and admission of patients, enabling them to get the treatment they need quickly.