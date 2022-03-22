Emergency crews called after collision between car and home in King's Lynn

There are delays on routes heading out of Lynn's town centre this afternoon following reports of a collision involving a car and a house.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Hardwick Road after the incident was reported at around 3.40pm this afternoon. There are currently no details of any casualties.

The incident is causing queues on a number of nearby routes including London Road, Vancouver Avenue, Tennyson Avenue and Gaywood Road.

RTA Incident at Hardwick Road South Gates King's Lynn. Emergency Services in Attendance.. (55619742)

Delays are also being reported on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way, according to AA Roadwatch.

