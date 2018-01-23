Emergency crews called to A47 crash as burst main delays West Norfolk bus firm

A West Norfolk bus company says one of its services was delayed for more than an hour this morning.

Lynxbus reported 75 minute delays to one of its number 37 services because of “temporary traffic lights on the A10 and no workmen on site”.

On Twitter, Norfolk County Council said: “Spoken to the team and there is an issue with a burst water main. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

In a separate incident, Lynn Police are warning road users to drive carefully on the A47 at Tilney All Saints roundabout following a single vehicle accident this morning at around 9.40pm.